STAGE, Season 3 airs Fridays at 8PM beginning Nov. 28

Get ready to return to the legendary First Avenue music venue, 7th Street Entry, for a season that captures the raw, beating heart of Minnesota’s music scene. STAGE is back for its third season, delivering a front-row seat to eclectic sounds and collaborations from rock and R&B to soul and grunge.

This season pays homage to an incredible range of genres through unique musical sets featuring iconic artists and the emerging voices they champion. Witness Soul Asylum unite with Loki’s Folly, experience the poignant lyricism of Dessa with 29:11, and feel the powerful fusion of Tall Paul and Joe Rainey. The series goes beyond the performance, offering an all-access pass with intimate behind-the-scenes conversations, personal artist insights, and breathtaking, never-before-seen collaborations.

STAGE season three is your exclusive ticket to unforgettable episodes featuring Night Moves with Shady Cove, The Cactus Blossoms with Jack Klatt, and Chastity Brown with Humbird.

Photos by Uche Iroegbu for Twin Cities PBS