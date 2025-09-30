Sara’s Weeknight Meals Season 14 airs Saturdays at 2:30PM beginning Oct. 11

Ready to reignite your weeknight dinner inspiration? Beloved chef Sara Moulton is back for a fourteenth season of Sara’s Weeknight Meals, embarking on a culinary journey across the Mediterranean, and beyond, to bring the world’s most vibrant and accessible flavors straight to your weeknight table.

This season is a true passport to adventure. Sara masters a comforting filo-wrapped Zucchini Pie in a heritage kitchen on the Greek island of Lesvos, grills traditional Salt-Crusted Sea Bream at a sultan’s palace in Istanbul, and hunts for the viral “Bomba” tapas in a hidden Barcelona bar. She learns the secrets of a classic Chicken Apricot Tagine, explores the culinary capital of France in Lyon, and uncovers rustic Turkish feasts near the ancient ruins of Ephesus.

Each of the ten new episodes is packed with Sara’s trademark practical tips and easy-to-follow guidance, transforming global inspiration into achievable, quick meals for the home cook. From a masterclass on three Roman pastas from one simple base to a Mauritian “Magic Bowl” full of grains and veggies, get ready to discover a world of great ideas and unforgettable recipes that will make every weeknight a delicious celebration.