SAMANTHA BROWN PLACES TO LOVE SEASON 9

Samantha Brown’s Places to Love airs Saturdays at 6PM beginning Feb. 21

Samantha Brown’s Places to Love returns for a beautifully crafted season that celebrates the people, history, and flavors that make a destination truly unforgettable. Across ten immersive half-hour episodes, Samantha provides her signature expertise, focusing on meaningful connection over mere sightseeing.

The journey is both epic and intimate. Traverse iconic Route 66, from the neon of Tucumcari to the storied cafes of Gallup, and from the majesty of the Petrified Forest to the Pacific waves at Santa Monica Pier. Delve into layered history in Williamsburg, Virginia, exploring Jamestown, witnessing a powerful naturalization ceremony at Yorktown, and savoring modern Punjabi flavors alongside colonial narratives.

In a two-part Italian sojourn, discover the scholarly porticos and legendary cuisine of Bologna, then explore the passions of Modena—from aged Parmigiano Reggiano and historic balsamic vinegar to the roaring engines of Ferrari. The season culminates in a global Food Special that includes sampling Berlin’s currywurst, New Orleans’ coffee, and Michigan’s cherry ice wine.