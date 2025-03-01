RIDLEY ROAD ON MASTERPIECE

Airs Wednesdays at 7PM beginning March 19

Summer 1962: London is swinging with new music, hip fashions, and an irresistibly hedonistic spirit. It’s also simmering with antisemitic cruelty incited by homegrown neo-Nazis—a fascinating slice of very real British history. A four-part action thriller, “Ridley Road is entertaining, and disturbing, and it blends in ordinary street footage from the time so that the era comes alive,” says the Globe and Mail (UK).

Agnes O’Casey (The Miracle Club) stars as scrappy Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish hairdresser who fits right into London’s mod scene, while secretly infiltrating the British neo-Nazi hierarchy on behalf of an undercover antifascist group. She’s joined by Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat, The Imitation Game) as Colin Jordan, the historic leader of Britain’s post-World War II Nazi movement. The cast also includes Samantha Spiro (Sex Education), Eddie Marsan (Happy-Go-Lucky), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Friday Night Dinner), and Tom Varey (Dark Angel), among others.