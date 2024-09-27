RICHARD BANGS’ ADVENTURES WITH PURPOSE Costa Rica: Quest for Pura Vida

Airs Thursday, October 10th and October 24th at 7 PM

In the ninth installment of his Emmy-winning series, renowned adventurer Richard Bangs explores the ecological nexus of North and South America — Costa Rica. Costa Rica is home to endless natural wonders: wild rivers, fire-spewing volcanoes, verdant rainforests and more species of animals and plants than found in the United States and Canada combined. Bangs attempts to uncover the secret to Costa Rica’s success in preserving their small country’s extraordinary biodiversity. He begins his journey on the Pacific side, where the Osa Peninsula encircles Corcovado National Park. Then, he explores the beaches at Punta Islita, Palo Verde National Park and the Monteverde Cloud Forest, before heading to Tortuguero National Park, a tropical rain forest on the Caribbean coast.