Refresh Quest, Season 3, airs Thursdays at 7:30 PM beginning Nov. 13

Adventure calls! The acclaimed travel series Refresh Quest returns for a captivating third season, guided by charismatic host, Jeremy Maupin. Prepare to be transported to extraordinary locations and immersed in fascinating stories that blend stunning adventure with rich culture and local history.

This season’s journey is unforgettable. Witness the ephemeral glow of Yosemite’s natural Firefall phenomenon and explore the vibrant contemporary art at Eureka’s glass marble show. Travel to Brookings, Oregon, to uncover the incredible true story of Nobuo Fujita, a WWII enemy pilot who became an ambassador of peace. Delve into the mysterious world of Bigfoot lore in Willow Creek, California, where legend fuels a town’s unique identity. Then, venture to the desert region of Acton for a powerful, face-to-face encounter with wolves at a dedicated sanctuary, learning about the profound bond between humans and these magnificent wild creatures.

More than just a travelogue, Refresh Quest is an invitation to explore deeper, embrace curiosity, and rediscover the profound joy of discovery. Each episode blends adventure, culture, and wonder—revealing the true spirit of a place and inviting you to see the world with fresh eyes. Tune-in for your next journey inspiration.