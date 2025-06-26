Redlining: Mapping Inequality airs Tuesday, July 2 at 8PM

Why do some neighborhoods thrive while others struggle? This powerful documentary uncovers how 1930s federal policies literally drew lines of segregation—marking Black and immigrant communities in red as “hazardous” for home loans.

Through intimate family stories and forgotten histories, Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton ∙ Springfield exposes how these discriminatory maps shaped America’s wealth gap, education disparities, and the very fabric of cities like the Miami Valley. Discover shocking origins, meet unsung heroes of the fight for equity, and see how redlining’s legacy still echoes today—in crumbling sidewalks, school funding, and who gets to call a neighborhood “home.”