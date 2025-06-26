Watch KLCS
LIVE
Watch Create TV
Live

REDLINING: MAPPING INEQUALITY IN DAYTON ∙ SPRINGFIELD

Redlining: Mapping Inequality airs Tuesday, July 2 at 8PM

Why do some neighborhoods thrive while others struggle? This powerful documentary uncovers how 1930s federal policies literally drew lines of segregation—marking Black and immigrant communities in red as “hazardous” for home loans.

Through intimate family stories and forgotten histories, Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton ∙ Springfield exposes how these discriminatory maps shaped America’s wealth gap, education disparities, and the very fabric of cities like the Miami Valley. Discover shocking origins, meet unsung heroes of the fight for equity, and see how redlining’s legacy still echoes today—in crumbling sidewalks, school funding, and who gets to call a neighborhood “home.”

 

 

More
Shows and Featured content

SUPPORT

KLCS ON FACEBOOK

KLCS VIEWER MAGAZINE

© 2025 Copyright KLCS. All rights reserved. | Site by Apple7Media.com

Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.

We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/