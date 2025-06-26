PATIENCE airs Wednesdays at 8PM beginning July 23

In the heart of York, an unassuming clerk with an extraordinary mind is about to change crime-solving forever. PATIENCE follows Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis, A Kind of Spark), an autistic woman whose razor-sharp perception catches what others overlook. When Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser, Breaking Bad) discovers her talents, an unlikely partnership is born—one that cracks cases in ways no one expects.

From a chilling suicide with hidden connections to a locked-room murder that defies logic, each episode plunges them deeper into York’s darkest mysteries. They expose a black-market fossil trade, chase a vanished corpse from the morgue, and unravel a suspicious death on a public bus—all while Bea battles shadowy forces determined to stop their investigation.

With a powerhouse ensemble (Nathan Welsh, Mark Benton, Ali Ariaie, Adrian Rawlins) and gripping storytelling (Matt Baker, Stephen Brady, Daniella Devinter), PATIENCE reinvents the crime drama— making it a must-watch for fans of Sherlock and The Bridge.