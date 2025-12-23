Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana premieres Jan. 9 at 6PM on KLCS’ CreateTV

Embark on an unparalleled culinary and cultural journey with PATI JINICH EXPLORES PANAMERICANA. Inspired by the legendary Pan-American Highway, this groundbreaking series follows acclaimed chef and host Pati Jinich as she expands her lifelong mission of building bridges between her homeland of Mexico and her adopted home in the United States.

In this first season, Pati’s epic adventure begins, tracing a path from the majestic top of Alaska to the rugged landscapes of southern Alberta. She delves into our shared migratory evolution, uncovering the rich history and complex identity that define us as citizens of the Americas. The series is a visual feast, filled with breathtaking landscapes and captivating personal stories that promise both adventure and profound insight. This timely exploration celebrates our diverse traditions and the invaluable lessons we have to share. Throughout her travels, Pati reveals a powerful, unifying truth: much like the roads that weave through our landscapes to connect us, we share more similarities than differences.