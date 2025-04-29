Pacific Heartbeat airs Mondays at 8PM beginning May, 5

Ahead of her 100th birthday, Isey and her devoted son James prepare for the party of a lifetime. Ngāti Manu woman Isey Cross lives with her youngest son, James, on a farm in Kawakawa, a small town on New Zealand’s North Island. Cheeky and vivacious, the 99-year-old is preparing to celebrate her centenary. Over the next seven days, as James organizes the festivities, director Florian Habicht captures their devoted bond—to each other and to the spirit world—as well as their infectious aroha (love).

This, and more compelling stories, are featured in Pacific Heartbeat, the national public television series of critically acclaimed documentaries that provides an authentic glimpse into the Pacific Islander experience. Creative and beautifully told stories about arts, culture and intimate human stories, the series features a diverse array of programs intended to draw viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Island culture. From revealing exposés to rousing musical performances, the series features a diverse array of programs intended to draw viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Island culture.