OYATE WOYAKA

Oyate Woyaka airs Monday, Oct. 13 at 10 PM

From the sacred heart of the Great Plains comes a story of a people and the soul of their speech. OYATE WOYAKA is a profound journey into the deep spiritual history of the Lakota language, a tongue nearly silenced by a brutal past. Yet, this is not a eulogy, but a testament to resilience. With moving intimacy, the film captures the modern-day warriors—educators, elders, and children—engaged in the urgent, uphill battle to breathe life back into their words, ensuring that the voice of the Oyate, the People, is never lost.

 

