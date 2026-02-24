Watch KLCS
NOVA – Mammal Origins

NOVA airs Tuesdays at 9PM 

Photo credit: Pernel Media

Mammal Origins, the surprising, ancient story that began long before the dinosaurs’ reign. Surveying Earth’s tumultuous past reveals how some of our earliest ancestors, the therapsids – creatures that looked like reptiles but were starting to develop mammalian traits – survived multiple global catastrophes. Through remarkable adaptations like burrowing and the emergence of warm-bloodedness, they forged a lineage that persevered against all odds. Fascinating fossil clues and cutting-edge science reveal how a small, resilient group of animals faced extinction events, outlived giants, and ultimately gave rise to the diverse world of mammals we know today, including us.

Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.

We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/