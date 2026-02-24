NOVA – Can Dogs Talk?

NOVA airs Tuesdays at 9PM

Photo by Joseph Russell, © Big Wave Productions

Can Dogs Talk? Imagine a world where your furry best friend could tell you exactly what they’re thinking. A growing number of dog owners claim this is already happening, thanks to innovative word buttons that seem to unlock a new realm of canine communication. But are these dogs truly understanding what we’re saying — and talking back? Are they really thinking creatively, applying words in new contexts? Or is this just clever conditioning? To find out, scientists are conducting the largest animal communication study in history, analyzing millions of button-presses from thousands of dogs worldwide. Witness astonishing moments that challenge our assumptions about animal intelligence, from dogs that seemingly engage in conversations to those who learn new words with incredible speed. Prepare to question everything you thought you knew about the minds of dogs and discover just how far their linguistic abilities might stretch; prepare to see the look in your dog’s eyes in a whole new way.

Photo credit: Pernel Media