Nolly

Airs Wednesdays at 7PM beginning Jan. 15

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Harry Potter) stars as soap opera legend Noele “Nolly” Gordon, one of the most famous faces on British TV in the 1960s and 70s, whose unceremonious firing from her hit show at the height of her career was front-page news. A bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules, Nolly is an outrageously fun and wildly entertaining ride through Gordon’s most tumultuous years, and a sharp, affectionate and heart-breaking portrait of a forgotten icon. 

Nolly was written by Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who, It’s A Sin), directed by Peter Hoar and executive produced for MASTERPIECE by Susanne Simpson.

