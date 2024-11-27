Airs December 31, 2024 at 8 PM

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER premieres “Sara Bareilles: New Year’s Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends.” Acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles takes the stage at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra for an enchanting evening of song and celebration in this New Year’s Eve special. From her first smash hit “Love Song” to her Broadway songwriting and later performing debut with the musical “Waitress,” Bareilles’ amazing artistry has been recognized with multiple Grammy and Tony awards and nominations. She will be joined by special guests Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, and David Ryan Harris for this career-spanning night.