Airs Tuesday, August 6th at 9PM and Sunday, August 25th at 9AM

Never Drop The Ball explores the extraordinary journey Black baseball players went through during six decades of exclusion from Major League Baseball before Jackie Robinson’s success in 1947. During this era, Black ball players’ unwavering love for the game led them to form leagues of their own, such as the Negro Major League and the Negro American League. Their talent, dynamic playstyle, and teamwork captivated audiences in the U.S. and internationally. The film steps back in time to an era when professional Major League Baseball was born, but the color line divided the field. In the face of adversity, Black baseball players demonstrated a love for the game that transcended the discriminatory Jim Crow laws.