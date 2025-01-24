Miss Scarlet

Airs Wednesdays at 7PM beginning Feb. 5

The new season kicks off with Eliza Scarlet thriving as the head of her own detective agency. Business is booming, and she’s proving once again that she’s more than capable of running the show in a male-dominated field. But while her professional life is on the rise, her personal life hits a crossroads. The Duke has been in New York for months, leaving Eliza facing a major decision about her future. Enter Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard, The Crown, Tom Jones), the new Detective Inspector at Scotland Yard. If Eliza wants to keep her pipeline to police intel open, she’ll have to figure out how to navigate this fresh dynamic.

As Eliza juggles the demands and twists of her career and personal life, the question begs: Can she really have it all? Tune in for sharp wit, suspense, and…a wedding!