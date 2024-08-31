Watch KLCS LIVE
Watch Create TV Live

MISS FRIMAN’S WAR

Airs Saturdays at 9PM and Wednesdays at 8PM beginning September 14th

Dagmar Friman returns to Sweden after spending some time in London. When she sees the poor quality of food in Stockholm, she decides to make a change. Inspired by true events.

More
Shows and Featured content

SUPPORT

KLCS ON FACEBOOK

KLCS VIEWER MAGAZINE

© Copyright KLCS. All rights reserved. | Site by Apple7Media.com

Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.

We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/