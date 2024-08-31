MISS FRIMAN’S WAR

Airs Saturdays at 9PM and Wednesdays at 8PM beginning September 14th
Dagmar Friman returns to Sweden after spending some time in London. When she sees the poor quality of food in Stockholm, she decides to make a change. Inspired by true events.
Airs Saturdays at 9PM and Wednesdays at 8PM beginning September 14th
Dagmar Friman returns to Sweden after spending some time in London. When she sees the poor quality of food in Stockholm, she decides to make a change. Inspired by true events.
Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.
We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/