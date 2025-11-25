MAIGRET ON MASTERPIECE

Maigret airs Wednesdays at 7PM beginning Dec. 31

From the bustling bourgeois bistros to the city’s glitzy mansions, enter the vividly realized Paris of Chief Inspector Jules Maigret.

In this first contemporary television adaptation of Georges Simenon’s beloved novels, the streetwise inspector and his loyal team of maverick detectives, “Les Maigrets,” are plunged into solving various complex crimes.

While a series of brazen bank robberies plague Paris, Maigret defies his superiors to investigate the brutal murder of a petty burglar, Honoré Cuendet. His obsession with seeking justice for the slain thief puts his career in dire jeopardy, a risk that escalates when the bank robbers strike again, costing him his rank. Yet, even demoted, Maigret’s pursuit never wavers.

Guided by his singular principle—“To understand and not to judge”—he doesn’t just solve crimes; he solves people. By anticipating the robbers’ next move, he wins a chance to expose the killers and deliver his unique brand of justice. This Masterpiece series brings a new energy to the iconic detective, a man as complex and compelling as the city he is sworn to protect.