Live from the Artists Den airs Fridays at 10PM beginning March 13

For over a decade, Live from the Artists Den has redefined the live music experience, stripping away the arena spectacle to forge a profound, intimate connection between artist and audience. The critically acclaimed series achieves this by placing extraordinary performers in non-traditional, often historic, magnificent settings, creating timeless, iconic events.

Now, in a special six-episode reprise season, the series invites viewers to relive some of its most unforgettable and beloved performances. Live from the Artists Den Reprise showcases a stunning roster of talent, each framed by a unique venue that elevates their artistry.

Witness Patty Griffin’s haunting grace within the Gothic Revival splendor of New York’s Angel Orensanz Center, and Aimee Mann’s sharp lyricism resonating through Los Angeles’ Vibiana Cathedral. Feel the energy of KT Tunstall at Chelsea’s Prince George Ballroom and the raw, tender harmonies of The Swell Season in Seattle’s Chapel at the Good Shepherd Center. The series also captures Ben Harper’s soulful fire under the festival skies of Bonnaroo and Raphael Saadiq’s vintage R&B revival within the hallowed halls of the Harvard Club of Boston. This season is a celebration of music in its most resonant and authentic form.