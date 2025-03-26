Little Women airs Wednesdays at 7PM beginning April 16

Step into the timeless world of Little Women, where the March sisters’ journey from childhood to adulthood unfolds against the backdrop of a nation divided by war. Guided by their resilient mother, Marmee, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy navigate the trials of growing up—sibling rivalry, first love, heartbreak, and the pursuit of their dreams. Alongside the charming boy-next-door Laurie, the formidable Aunt March, and the kind-hearted Mr. Laurence, their story is a poignant exploration of family, ambition, and the enduring bonds of sisterhood.

This fresh adaptation, led by a mostly-female creative team, dives deep into the emotional complexities of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel. With themes of gender roles, independence, and resilience, Little Women remains as relevant today as it was in 1868. Don’t miss this beautifully crafted coming-of-age tale that will inspire, move, and remind you of the strength found in love and family. Tune in—it’s a story for every generation.