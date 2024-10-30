Watch KLCS LIVE
LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA: FLAVORS THAT DEFINE US

Lidia Celebrates America Airs Monday, November 25 at 10 PM
Beloved chef and Italian immigrant, Lidia Bastianich, travels from big cities to small towns in America to share the inspiring stories of first, second, and third-generation Americans forging their own way, and shaping the shifting definition of what it means to be an American. As America grows more diverse than ever before, immigrants must figure out how much of their culture to keep and what to leave behind, and many are more openly sharing their heritage with a new country they now call home. The program culminates in a potluck-style meal that Lidia organizes in Washington D.C., where immigrants, now new friends, share food that is meaningful to them.

