Let’s Eat Healthy Together, Season 2, airs Wednesdays 4:45 PM

Get ready for another fun food adventure! Join host Maggie Yu-DiPasquale from Wellness Programs in the kitchen for four exciting episodes designed to inspire kids and families to explore food, try new recipes, and build healthy eating habits. Chef Vina shares simple, delicious recipes for breakfast, dinner, and snacks, while guest Chef Jamie takes us behind the scenes of school lunch with a tasty recipe to try at home.

With lively conversations, versatile recipes, and helpful tips from a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, this series shows how flavorful balanced meals fuel energy, growth, learning, and connection for the whole family!