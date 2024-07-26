LESSONS OF BASKETBALL AND WAR

Airs Monday, August 12th at 10PM
Refugee Somali middle school girls struggle to put the hostility and distrust of war behind them with the help of a dedicated educator, basketball coach, and peacemaker.
Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.
We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/