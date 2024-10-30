LEONARDO da VINCI, A NEW FILM FROM KEN BURNS

Airs Tuesday & Wednesday, November 26 & 27 at 8 PM

Ken Burns returns with a captivating new documentary, Leonardo da Vinci, directed alongside Sarah Burns and David McMahon. This visually stunning film dives deep into the life and legacy of the 15th-century polymath who revolutionized both art and science. Known for their immersive storytelling, the filmmaking team introduces a fresh style, incorporating split screens to combine images, video, and sound from different time periods. This technique enhances the viewer’s understanding of how Leonardo’s genius spanned across disciplines and centuries, offering a contemporary lens on his timeless work.

Set against the backdrop of Renaissance Italy—an era marked by skepticism, war, and religious upheaval— Leonardo da Vinci brings to life the towering achievements of a man whose creativity and intellect shaped the future. Through his prolific personal notebooks and primary accounts, the film explores how Leonardo’s innovations in anatomy, engineering, and art continue to influence modern thought and culture.

On-camera interviews with scholars, artists, engineers, and admirers paint a vivid picture of da Vinci’s lasting impact, as they discuss how his work challenges us to think about our relationship with nature and what it means to be human. The film underscores how Leonardo’s imagination, driven by curiosity, remains as relevant today as ever.

With an international cast of experts and admirers, Leonardo da Vinci connects past and present, showcasing the timeless genius of a man whose work transcended borders, disciplines, and centuries. This is a film that celebrates the artist, the scientist, and the visionary.