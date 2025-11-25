Kitchen Curious with Vivian Howard airs…Wednesdays at 8PM beginning Jan. 1

In a television landscape crowded with culinary competition and fleeting food trends, a new season of Kitchen Curious with Vivian Howard returns for refreshing and substantive antidote. This is a series for the cook who has ever wondered why a method works, not just how to execute it. Guided by chef, mom, and master storyteller Vivian Howard, the show tackles the foundational questions of the kitchen, using humor, curiosity, and a deep well of practical experience to demystify everything from timeless traditions to modern food movements.

This season, Vivian’s insatiable inquiry takes viewers from her own church kitchen to a noodle crawl in Charleston and a frozen food mecca in Paris. She explores our enduring relationship with cast iron, using a vintage skillet to craft a North African shakshuka that serves as both a meal and a lesson in heirloom cookware. She joins podcasting innovator Dan Pashman to reconsider pasta’s potential, sampling riffs on classics from carbonara to Pad Thai. In a testament to her belief in accessible fermentation, she transforms a simple bag of mixed salad into gut-healthy, homemade kraut. And in a quintessential Kitchen Curious investigation, she travels to France’s beloved frozen grocery, Picard, to assemble and enjoy a meal of frozen delicacies, proving the freezer’s untapped potential for elegance and convenience.

Each episode is a tapestry of grocery store runs, farm visits, and candid expert conversations, all designed to empower viewers to rethink what they cook and why it matters. Kitchen Curious demonstrates how a little knowledge, paired with a lot of joy, can genuinely transform the everyday meal.