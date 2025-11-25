King of Them All: The Story of KING Records is streaming on KLCS|Passport

In the heart of post-war Cincinnati, a recording revolution was brewing. King of Them All: The Story of KING Records is a vital new feature-length documentary that unearths the monumental legacy of one of America’s most groundbreaking and audacious record labels. Founded in 1943 by the visionary Syd Nathan, King Records defiantly operated as a fully integrated hit-making factory, recording country, rhythm & blues, and the burgeoning sound of rock ’n’ roll all under one roof. At a time when the music industry—and the nation itself—was starkly divided by race and genre, King’s model was nothing short of radical.

The label was an unparalleled talent incubator, launching the careers of titans like the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, alongside blues shouter Wynonie Harris, rock pioneer Hank Ballard, the soulful Little Willie John, and bluegrass legends The Stanley Brothers. Their collective influence would fundamentally shape the soundtrack of the 20th century. As Director Yemi Oyediran states, “King Records was far more than a record label—it was a revolution in sound and spirit.” Through rare archival footage, newly colorized film, and exclusive interviews, this documentary is a powerful testament to the label’s enduring, boundary-smashing impact on global popular music.