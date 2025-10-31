K’etniyi – The Land is Speaking To Us airs Tuesday , Nov. 25 at 8PM

Through a full seasonal cycle in Alaska’s Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Indigenous Dena’ina community members and park scientists explore the park’s vast and varied landscapes, revealing how the land’s essence lies not in individual features, but in profound interconnections. Powerful tectonic forces have carved deep valleys where millions of salmon surge through waterways, energizing bears, birds, and entire ecosystems. Ancestral trails cross boreal forest, tundra and mountains to connect communities across space and time, while Indigenous knowledge and western science unite to understand how the land speaks to all who listen. K’etniyi – The Land is Speaking To Us is a stunning cinematic meditation that not only tells the story of the park but offers wisdom that transforms how we see the natural world around us.