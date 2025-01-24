Airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning Feb. 18

JOURNEYS OF BLACK MATHEMATICIANS, is a two-part series that traces the cultural evolution of Black scholars, scientists and educators in the field of mathematics. The films follow the stories of prominent pioneers, illustrating the challenges they faced and how their triumphs are reflected in the experiences of today’s mid-career Black mathematicians. Their mathematical descendants, in turn, are contemporary college students and K-12 children across the U.S. who are learning they belong in mathematics and STEM. The role of HBCUs in producing Black mathematicians is a central theme. At every HBCU covered in the program, students stress the role of outstanding teachers who are responsible for advancing the math and science programs at the schools today. The search for ways to bring future generations into the mathematical fold is also an integral theme of the series.