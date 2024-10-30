Indigenize the Plate Airs Monday, November 25 at 10 PM

Indigenize the Plate follows Natalie Benally, an artist and community advocate from the Navajo Nation as she explores the undeniable link between food sustainability and cultural sustainability. Having lived through dramatic shifts in food access within her own community, Natalie connects with Chef Jose Duarte who has taken an Indigenous approach to sustainability work in the restaurateur world. Their meeting ultimately leads Natalie to embark on a journey to the Andes of Perú where she meets a Quechua community who have devised a cooperatively owned solution to protect their traditional farming and culinary practices in a first step to hold on to what defines them as a people.