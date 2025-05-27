House Music – A Cultural Revolution airs Sunday, June 15 at 10PM

Chicago has long been known for its diverse music genres and, infamously, as the city where disco met its demise. But from its ashes rose another groundbreaking musical form: house music. House music emerged in the early 1980s in Chicago’s underground Black and gay clubs, where it was played by house music producers and DJs such as Frankie Knuckles, who welcomed the marginalized into these safe spaces. To mark the 40th anniversary of its creation, HOUSE MUSIC – A CULTURAL REVOLUTION: AMERICAN STORIES celebrates the innovative and catchy electronic dance music that continues to inspire prominent artists today, including Charli XCX, Peggy Gou, Beyoncé, and Fisher.