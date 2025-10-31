Hope Dealers premieres Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 8PM

In the sprawling landscape of Los Angeles, a hidden crisis unfolds within the hallways of our schools: over 13,000 LAUSD students are experiencing homelessness. Hope Dealers offers an intimate, thought-provoking look into their world and the extraordinary work of the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Homeless Education Office, and its community partners. Moving beyond the statistics, this documentary reveals the daily reality for these young people and their families—and the unwavering commitment of the educators, resource staff, and community members who support them.

This is, ultimately, a story of profound resilience. With candid, personal access, the film captures the extraordinary educators and community members who act as first responders, providing not just access to an education but also food, clothing, and a crucial lifeline of stability. Their steadfast support creates a sanctuary for students determined to succeed against staggering odds.

Hope Dealers is a powerful, necessary portrait of Los Angeles itself—a testament to the transformative power of community, compassion, and the belief that hope itself can be a life-changing force. Witness how LAUSD students and their families are uplifted through love, service, and resilience. Tune in to see how hope is dealt, one student at a time.