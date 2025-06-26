HISTORY DETECTIVES airs Mondays at 8PM beginning July 7

For 10 unforgettable seasons, HISTORY DETECTIVES captivated viewers with a singular mission: unravel the secrets behind the artifacts that shaped our nation. From decoding a Vietnam War diary to chasing the origins of a mysterious moon-bound silicon chip, each episode invites audiences into a thrilling investigation at the crossroads of history and personal story.

Now, revisit the team that brought these discoveries to light — an all-star lineup of sleuths including art historian Elyse Luray, architectural scholar Gwendolyn Wright, cultural historian Tukufu Zuberi, appraiser Wes Cowan, and Eduardo Pagán of Arizona State University. Armed with sharp intellect, modern tech, and relentless curiosity, they dig deep into the objects that hold untold truths about America’s past.