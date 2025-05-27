Grown UP Dad airs Sunday, June 15, at 12 PM

In Grown Up Dad, host Joseph Gidjunis confronts the shifting landscape of modern fatherhood, challenging the outdated notion that being a good dad is solely about providing financially. Raised seeing a generation of what he calls “drive-by dads,” Joseph sets out on an intimate cross-continental journey—from the U.S. to Australia—to explore what it truly means to show up and be present for his son.

Through candid conversations with experts and fellow fathers, the docuseries grapples with pressing questions: How does one balance work and family in an age of evolving gender roles? What does it mean to model vulnerability and strength? With societal norms in flux, Grown Up Dad delivers a timely, heartfelt examination of the joys and struggles of parenting today.

Don’t miss this five-part documentary event, premiering Father’s Day at noon on KLCS.