GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS

American conductor Scott Yoo, is the Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Mexico City Philharmonic and the Music Director of Festival Mozaic. Yoo returns with the sixth season of the critically acclaimed series Now Hear This to examine the musical inspirations of Frédéric Chopin, Luigi Boccherini, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Agustín Barrios. All these composers are expats or exiles, their music shaped by nostalgia for a homeland they couldn’t return to, and new friendships, ideas and opportunities in new places. Their careers were marked by loss and longing, but ultimately renewal and redemption. Yoo visits Poland, Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil, France, Switzerland, Mexico and more to explore the musical evolution of these artists and play the compositions that solidified their musical legacy.

Great Performances has provided an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America’s most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming for over 50 years – showcasing a diverse range of artists from around the world.