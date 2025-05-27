Grantchester, Season 10, airs Wednesdays at 7PM beginning June 25

The charming village of Grantchester returns with its signature blend of wit, warmth, and whodunits; now in its tenth season. Reverend Alphy has settled into his role as vicar—and as Geordie’s sharp-witted partner in crime-solving—but matters of the heart prove trickier to navigate. When a case sparks an unexpected romance, Alphy must face his own truths before embracing love. Meanwhile, Geordie grapples with fatherhood, and Cathy pursues professional growth with Mrs. Chapman’s guidance.

This season’s mysteries are as compelling as ever: a shocking Easter death disrupts village festivities, academic rivalries turn deadly at the university, and an investigation into witchcraft at a children’s home forces Alphy to question loyalties. With a mix of humor, heart, and gripping twists, Grantchester continues to deliver irresistible 1950s charm.

Don’t miss the new season—where every case reveals more than just a killer.