FROM THAT SMALL ISLAND airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning March 3

Who, indeed, are the Irish? It is a question that echoes across continents. From an island now home to six million, a staggering global diaspora of over eighty million claims its lineage. In a totally unprecedented manner, the whole world turn green on St. Patrick’s Day. The story behind this profound influence is now told in the definitive public media documentary series, FROM THAT SMALL ISLAND: The Story of the Irish.

This groundbreaking journey, narrated by acclaimed actor Colin Farrell, moves from the island’s first inhabitants to the present day. It meticulously traces the ancient, painful, and triumphant cycles of migration that carried a people—and their culture—to every corner of the globe. Featuring an original score by composer Colm Mac Con Iomaire, this is not merely a chronicle of events. It is an exploration of identity, resilience, and an enduring spirit that irrevocably shaped modern art, politics, labor, and tradition worldwide. Discover how a narrative forged on a small island became a powerful, living force across the world stage.