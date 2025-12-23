FRACTURE airs Tuesday, January 13, at 8PM

In the remote, frozen heart of Greenland, a high-stakes drama unfolds. The compelling new documentary Fracture captures a mission of monumental importance. An intrepid team of scientists and drillers embarks on a race against time, aiming to pierce through hundreds of meters of ice and reach the ancient bedrock below. Their objective is critical: retrieve geological evidence that can unlock the hidden history of the Greenland ice sheet and reveal its future vulnerability to our warming world.

This expedition is a brutal test of human endurance. The team battles relentless Arctic storms, crippling helicopter delays, and catastrophic mechanical failures, all under the immense pressure of a rapidly approaching extraction date. Yet, amid the chaos, profound moments of discovery emerge—sediment rising from the deep and the awe of holding rocks that were last touched by sunlight thousands of years ago. One scientist describes the humbling feeling as akin to an astronaut gazing upon Earth. Fracture is a gripping testament to scientific resolve and human collaboration, capturing the urgent quest to understand our planet’s past, because the secrets buried in this ice may very well forecast the coastlines of our tomorrow. Do not miss this journey to the front lines of climate science.