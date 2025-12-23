Fork & Hammer airs Saturday at 7:30 PM beginning Jan. 24

In the heart of Charlotte’s culinary scene, where historic charm meets modern ambition, lies the world of husband & wife Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown, and their new series, Fork & Hammer. This dynamic duo doesn’t just run one restaurant; they mastermind five distinct, award-winning concepts, from classic Southern comfort and upscale Italian to artisanal doughnuts, all housed within beautifully repurposed historic buildings.

Now, they are embarking on their most ambitious project yet: transforming a 130-year-old former church in the city’s oldest neighborhood, Dilworth, into their sixth dining destination, Leluia Hall. The Herculean task involves a complete renovation of the church space while simultaneously relocating a 120-year-old former grocery store to sit beside it. The catch? The new restaurant cannot open until both historic structures are perfectly ready, a race against time fraught with burst pipes, irreplaceable parts, and cramped kitchens.

Amidst the sawdust and construction, their own 1904 home is undergoing a massive, year-long renovation. With the motto “Build. Eat. Repeat”, Fork & Hammer is the intimate portrait of a couple building their legacy, one plate and one plank of reclaimed wood at a time.