EVERYDAY FITNESS

Everyday Fitness, Season 5, airs Wednesdays starting at 4:30 PM

Take a break to move, breathe, and feel better with Yoga for Resilience — a gentle, relaxing way to support your body and mind. Whether you’ve done yoga before or are just starting out, this Wellness Programs series offers guided sequences to boost physical vitality and mental clarity — perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

Led by Maggie Yu-DiPasquale, National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach, each episode includes gentle stretches, simple flows, and calming relaxation techniques to help you feel more mindful, centered, strong, and flexible. So roll out your mat, take a deep breath, and join us on Everyday Fitness to relax, recharge, and feel great — from the inside out.

 

Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.

We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/