Everyday Fitness, Season 5, airs Wednesdays starting at 4:30 PM

Take a break to move, breathe, and feel better with Yoga for Resilience — a gentle, relaxing way to support your body and mind. Whether you’ve done yoga before or are just starting out, this Wellness Programs series offers guided sequences to boost physical vitality and mental clarity — perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

Led by Maggie Yu-DiPasquale, National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach, each episode includes gentle stretches, simple flows, and calming relaxation techniques to help you feel more mindful, centered, strong, and flexible. So roll out your mat, take a deep breath, and join us on Everyday Fitness to relax, recharge, and feel great — from the inside out.