Airs Thursdays at 8PM beginning March 13

Dreaming of la dolce vita? DREAM OF ITALY returns for its enchanting third season, inviting you to explore the country’s breathtaking landscapes, artistic wonders, and mouthwatering cuisine alongside host Kathy McCabe. This season, Kathy’s journey is sprinkled with serious star power.

The season kicks-off with an intimate visit with tenor Andrea Bocelli at his Tuscan seaside home. Discover how Tuscany’s magic and its people shaped Bocelli’s music, faith, and love for dogs. Viewers will also meet Academy Award-winning actress Marisa Tomei as she joins McCabe to explore the mysteries of the Black Madonna in their shared ancestral region of Campania. What is Italy without food? This season features not just one but two episodes visiting with world-three-Michelin-star chef Massimo Bottura and his wife Lara Gilmore who have created a culinary empire from the center of Italy’s “food valley” in Modena.

Come meet the vibrant locals—chefs, artisans, and historians—who bring Italy’s traditions and future to life. From rolling vineyards to bustling piazzas, this series is your passport to Italy’s soul. Pack your bags (or just your imagination) and join Kathy for a season filled with beauty, flavor, and unforgettable stories. Italy awaits—let the dreaming begin!