DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

Día de los Muertos airs Friday, October 31 at 9PM

ALL PHOTO CREDITS: John Partipilo

From the depths of a Tennessee subterranean amphitheater, PBS presents a concert event as vibrant and soulful as the tradition it honors. Día de los Muertos is a high-energy musical celebration, taped live within the awe-inspiring “underworld” of world-renowned music venue, The Caverns (home of the PBS series The Caverns Sessions). This special captures the essence of the much-anticipated and highly celebrated fiesta, lifting up the ancient traditions deeply rooted in people of Mexican heritage everywhere.

The lineup is a powerhouse of Latino greatness, featuring the legendary rock of Los Lobos and the explosive salsa-rap-reggae-funk fusion of Ozomatli, both hailing from Los Angeles. They are joined by the groundbreaking, all-female mariachi band, Flor de Toloache, from New York City. Intermixed with the electrifying performances are insightful vignettes exploring the profound meaning, origins, and cultural importance of this special day and its traditions. Día de los Muertos is more than a concert; it’s a vital, eye-catching offering to a beloved celebration.