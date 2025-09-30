DEADLY ALLIANCE – Leopold and Loeb airs Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 9PM

On a spring afternoon a century ago, two affluent Kenwood, Chicago teenagers, Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb, set out to commit the “perfect crime.” Their unspeakable act—the brutal kidnapping and murder of a 14-year-old boy—shocked the nation and exposed a chilling partnership of intellect and amorality. With the evidence overwhelming, their fate hinged on a single, desperate gambit: the legendary defense of Clarence Darrow. DEADLY ALLIANCE – Leopold and Loeb: American Stories, unravels the factual story of the crime, the trial, and the dark alliance that dared to believe they were above the law.