DEADLY ALLIANCE – LEOPOLD AND LOEB: AMERICAN STORIES

DEADLY ALLIANCE – Leopold and Loeb airs Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 9PM

On a spring afternoon a century ago, two affluent Kenwood, Chicago teenagers, Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb, set out to commit the “perfect crime.” Their unspeakable act—the brutal kidnapping and murder of a 14-year-old boy—shocked the nation and exposed a chilling partnership of intellect and amorality. With the evidence overwhelming, their fate hinged on a single, desperate gambit: the legendary defense of Clarence Darrow. DEADLY ALLIANCE – Leopold and Loeb: American Stories, unravels the factual story of the crime, the trial, and the dark alliance that dared to believe they were above the law.

Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.

We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/