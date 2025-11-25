CULTURAL EXPRESSIONS: KWANZAA airs Monday, Dec. 15 at 8PM

As the holiday season unfolds, we are excited to spotlight a public media special that delves into the profound beauty of an annual tradition. CULTURAL EXPRESSIONS: KWANZAA is a captivating broadcast dedicated to honoring the heritage, unity, culture, and rich contributions of African Americans. This isn’t just a program about a celebration; it explores how Kwanzaa’s seven principles form a vibrant way of life.

The special powerfully illustrates this foundation by presenting seven real-life stories of impact, revealing how each principle actively strengthens the Black community. These narratives are vividly brought to life through stunning cultural elements, including dynamic dance, powerful storytelling, soulful music, and resonant spoken word. The program features essential interviews with representatives from distinguished organizations, including the Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition, Ubuntu Village Works LLC, Cerebral Kingdom Bookstore, Avenue Blackbox Theatre, and the Northwest Tap Connection. This special is an immersive and informative experience, offering a unique window into the living culture and enduring spirit of Kwanzaa. Don’t miss this inspiring holiday special.