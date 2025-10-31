COURTMAKER: HOW JOHN MARSHAL FORGED THE SUPREME COURT

Courtmaker airs Sunday, Nov. 16 at 7PM

In the fragile early republic, the Supreme Court was the weakest branch of government. Over 34 transformative years as the fourth Chief Justice (1801-1835), John Marshall single-handedly forged it into a pillar of American democracy. Filmed across eleven states, the documentary COURTMAKER chronicles the life of this monumental figure,.

The film traces Marshall’s journey from a young captain enduring the brutal winter at Valley Forge to becoming the nation’s most influential jurist. Through defining courtroom trials and explorations of his disarming political charm, COURTMAKER reveals how Marshall’s principles established the Court’s power of judicial review, cementing its role as a co-equal branch.

Hosted by historian Richard Brookhiser and featuring in-depth interviews with legal scholars and sitting Supreme Court Justices, this documentary illuminates the foundational legal philosophies that underpin our nation. It is a compelling journey into how one man’s vision constructed the essential third pillar of American government, an influence that continues to resonate powerfully in every landmark decision today.