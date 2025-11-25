CORPSMAN! PEARL HARBOR airs Sunday, Dec. 7 at 8PM

He arrived in paradise, a New Englander trading icy winters for the tranquil waters of Pearl Harbor. But on the morning of December 7, 1941, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Harry Chandler’s world, and America’s, was shattered. In a new documentary, CORPSMAN! PEARL HARBOR, narrated by Jim Nantz, Chandler’s extraordinary story becomes a window into the valor of the medical teams thrust into the inferno.

Assigned to a mobile hospital unit at Aiea Heights, Chandler’s duty that “Day of Infamy” was one of grim necessity: saving lives and retrieving the fallen from the oil-slicked harbor. He recalls being so focused on the urgent work of washing sailors clean of fuel and tending wounds that fear had no quarter. “It got so busy you weren’t scared,” he reflects. “We were busy. It was after you got scared.” The film is powerfully illustrated by Chandler’s own pre-attack photographs, a haunting contrast to the chaos that followed. This is not just one man’s memory, but a broader examination featuring Japanese historians and the grandson of Admiral Yamamoto, framing a complete historical picture. On this Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, tune-in for a definitive account of the doctors, nurses, and corpsmen whose first battle was on the very day the war began.