CORONATION GIRLS

Airs Tuesday, March 4, at 8PM

A story about being 17, again…Step back in time to the magical summer of 1953, when 50 spirited young women from rural Canada embarked on the adventure of a lifetime—witnessing Queen Elizabeth II’s historic coronation in London.

This captivating film brings their extraordinary journey to life, from their upbringing in small towns to crossing the Atlantic aboard The Empress of France, filled with dreams of royalty and wonder. Decades later, the women reunite for one final trip to London, retracing their steps and reliving the memories that shaped their lives. From an emotional visit to St. George’s Chapel, where they pay tribute to Her Majesty at her final resting place, to a breathtaking tour of Buckingham Palace—complete with a rare and intimate audience—this is a story of friendship, resilience, and the enduring power of shared dreams. A nostalgic, heartwarming tale of sisterhood and royal magic you’ll want to experience!