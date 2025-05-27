COFFEE The Universal Language airs Thursdays at 5:30 PM beginning June 5th

COFFEE The Universal Language, is a new docuseries from N+D Media that explores the social and cultural significance of this iconic beverage. Directed and produced by the passionate filmmaker-duo Nes and Darla Rodrigues, the series examines coffee’s power as a medium for social connection and communication across different cultures, uniting people from all walks of life.

Nes and Darla bring us stories of dedication, struggles, perseverance, and successes that happen behind the scenes of the coffee industry. Their mission is to highlight the community that sees coffee as a rich and unifying tapestry that fosters connection and understanding. Each episode uncovers the unique stories of baristas, entrepreneurs and everyday people whose lives are steeped in coffee’s rich traditions.

With striking intimacy, the series celebrates the unsung heroes behind every cup while revealing how this ancient brew bridges cultural and generational divides.