Chef Maria Loi – Full Interview

There’s a reason Maria Loi has become America’s favorite ambassador of Mediterranean cuisine. The Manhattan Chef and restaurateur is often referred to as “The Julia Child of Greece”; she is also the vibrant force behind The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets, now in its second season. With infectious passion and generations of Greek culinary wisdom, Loi demystifies the flavors of her homeland, from sun-drenched olive oils to honey-kissed desserts. KLCS caught up with her in Greece, where she’s filming fresh episodes amid azure seas and bustling markets. Want to know her secret to perfect spanakopita? Or why she believes food should be “simple, fresh, and full of love”? Dive into our interview and discover the philosophy behind the woman redefining Greek cuisine—one delicious dish at a time. Opa!

Chef Loi, what is the aim of your show?

ML: Simply put, to change the world, one healthy bite at a time. This season, we’re thrilled that we ventured out to Abu Dhabi to draw inspiration, a part of the world not many people have had access to. It was a wonderful opportunity to bring our two cultures together.

How did the show come about?

ML: I had done my own television show in Greece, and had always been a fan of public television. After my first guest appearance on national public television series Moveable Feast, the executive producer asked if I would like a show of my own. And I said, “Absolutely, yes!” What I love most about public television is that it allows me to be myself and do things the way I feel they should be done, even if it’s as simple as cutting an onion my way.

I love how you show us Greece, and include facts on what Greeks eat. In a given year, how often are you in Greece, filming for the show?

ML: Greece is rich in food, culture, and history, so it’s easy to share that in a variety of ways with the world. And I love to show Greece how I feel it in my heart, and see it through my eyes. In Greece, I film whenever an exciting new opportunity presents itself that I think our viewers would like to see – and it always ties back to the Greek way of living, which is the foundation on which the Mediterranean diet is built.

What was your path to being a chef?

ML: Ever since I was six years old, I’ve loved cooking. I started cooking with my Papou and my Yiayia (my grandfather and grandmother) in our family kitchen, and from there, I learned so much. My grandfather was like a modern-day Hippocrates, who knew all the different remedies passed down through the generations, and he taught them to me. From there, I developed my own style of cooking, using only olive oil, no frying, and using the ingredients I grew up with. I was never a chef, but now I teach at the best schools!

What made you originally want to cook on TV?

ML: For me, cooking on TV is the most efficient vehicle to sharing my passion and knowledge, and motivating people by showing them how tasty, healthy, and easy cooking can be. And I was very lucky, TV came to me. In my previous career, I had built a TV station, so I was behind the camera but then I realized that my passion would be best served in front of the camera so I could teach people directly because I had so many stories to tell, and recipes to share.

What’s a favorite dish that you make?

ML: For me, any dish with olive oil is my favorite because I can’t live without it! And to make it more simple for you – a piece of crusty, whole grain bread with some olive oil and Greek oregano is all I need. If you really want, you can add a fresh tomato and some Feta cheese to round it out for a perfectly tasty, healthy and easy meal anytime.

Almost everyone we’ve interviewed has had a Julia Child story, or has been influenced by her. Since you’re from Greece originally, were you aware of her?

ML: I’ve always been familiar with Julia Child because in my previous career as a lobbyist, travelling is a way of life. And in fact, as fortune would have it, we share the same birthday! I am truly honored that I’ve been called by many people ‘the Julia Child of Greece,’ because each of us brought our own unique cuisines to an American audience – that’s what we have in common.

What’s your average day like now?

ML: None of my days are average, because no two days look the same in my life. But, regardless of the day, what empowers me is the knowledge that there is always more to learn and more to do, and what drives me is a simple motto, ‘Give and never give up.’

