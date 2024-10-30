Watch KLCS LIVE
Watch Create TV Live

CARL THE COLLECTOR

Carl the Collector premiers Thursday, November 14 at 9:30 AM
PBS KIDS presents: Carl the Collector, a new series that breaks new ground as the first PBS KIDS show to feature central characters on the autism spectrum. The series follows the everyday adventures of Carl, a warm-hearted autistic racoon who enjoys collecting things and loves his friends and family in Fuzzytown. Carl pays extraordinarily close attention to detail and comes up with unique ideas that others might not consider. These traits have helped him amass his extensive collections—from autographs and bottle caps to fake mustaches, pet rocks, sweaters, and virtually everything in between—which can come in handy for solving problems around the neighborhood with his friends.

More
Shows and Featured content

SUPPORT

KLCS ON FACEBOOK

KLCS VIEWER MAGAZINE

© 2024 Copyright KLCS. All rights reserved. | Site by Apple7Media.com

Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.

We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/